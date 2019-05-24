Polio vaccination: LASG debunks allegations of sabotage

The Lagos State government, yesterday, said that no Non-Governmental Organisation, NGO, was engaged in the recent vaccination against polio campaign in the state.

It described as untrue reports that an unidentified NGO has been going around public schools to undermine the just-concluded programme by administering vaccines that could compromise the health of pupils.

It said the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, LSPHCB, the vaccination campaign was carried out by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, NPHCDA, Lagos State Ministry of Health and LSPHCB, in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF), CDC-AFENET and Rotary International.

In a statement by the Permanent Secretary, LSPHCB, Dr. Tayo Lawal, said: “As a state, we laud the contributions of this development and supporting partners as well as NGOs who have over time through their various volunteering efforts helped to maintain a ‘polio-free status’ for the State and have continued to intensify advocacy and awareness against the childhood killer disease by putting vast resources into this noble cause.”

Restating government’s commitment to sustain partnership with well-meaning organisations, development partners and NGOs to kick out polio, Dr Lawal assured that another round of polio vaccination campaigns will hold in June and July with the support of the implementation partners.

He said: “In fact, WHO recommends that all children below the age of five years get this vaccine for protection against polio.”