Police warn criminals as operation Puff Adder kicks off in Plateau

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

PLATEAU State Police Command has warned criminal elements in the state to end their activities or relocate as Operation Puff Adder kicks off in the state.

The Command, which has keyed into the Acting Inspector General of Police’s crime-fighting initiative, disclosed that the Operation was specifically put in place to deal decisively with security challenges, which includes especially the sara suka: a dreaded terror gang in Jos’ activities, kidnapping, armed robbery and cultism.

The Command’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Finance and Administration, DCP Bature Umar, who unveiled the 365 personnel of the Operation at its headquarters in Jos, said the action was in line with the Acting IGP’s directive and the focus of the Operation, would be under the supervision of the State Commissioner of Police, is aimed at preventing the influx of criminal elements into the state.

He said, “You may recall that on the 5th of April, 2019, the Acting Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, launched a special operation, code-named Operation Puff Adder to tackle security challenges such as kidnapping, armed robbery and banditry, among other crimes along the Abuja-Kaduna expressway and other parts of the country.

“The IGP equally directed all Commissioners of Police in charge of State Commands to do the same in their respective states. In compliance with the IGP’s directive, the Plateau State Police Command today inaugurates a special squad, code-named Operation Puff Adder under the direct supervision of the Commissioner of Police. The manpower of this operation is drawn from the conventional Police, Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorist Unit (CTU), Special Protection Unit (SPU), Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) and State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID).

“The aim of the operation is to tackle crimes affecting Plateau State such as: kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, banditry and sara suka, among other crimes, and to also prevent influx of criminal elements into the state considering the ongoing security operations in the neighbouring states of Bauchi, Kaduna, Nasarawa and Taraba.

“The Command appeals for support, cooperation, understanding and collaboration of other security and law enforcement agencies in the State as well as members of the public for the continuous success of this operation as it was designed to work hand in hand with all security agencies, critical stakeholders and members of the public to ensure that, the state is safe and secured. The Command, therefore, calls on all members of the public to volunteer useful information to the Police about criminals and their hideouts.”

The State Deputy Governor, Professor Sonni Tyoden, the Commander of Operation Safe Haven, Major-General Augustine Agundu and others who spoke at the event pledged their support and urged the cooperation of all.