Police uncover alleged plans to disrupt May 29 inauguration in Ogun

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA – The Ogun State Police Command on Tuesday said it has uncovered plans by some individuals to forment trouble across the state with a view to disrupting the inauguration of the Governor-elect, Prince Dapo Abiodun on May 29, 2019.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi said this in a statement made available to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Oyeyemi added that the unscrupulous elements intended to carry out the disruptive scheming on the planned inauguration through orchestrated rallies, processions and assemblies in public places across the State.

Oyeyemi who said the Police got wind of the plot through a security intelligence, explained that the enemies of peace and criminally minded fellows schemed to embark on such disruptive path with a seeming appearance of using it to settle land related disputes in the state whereas their target is Abiodun’s inauguration.

He stated: “The Security Intelligence at the disposal of Ogun State Police reveals that some unscrupulous elements are scheming to foment trouble across the State with a view to disrupting the inauguration of the new administration scheduled for 29th May, 2019.

“Rallies, processions and assemblies in public places are being orchestrated by these enemies of peace seemingly to resolve chieftaincy and land-related matters rather than approaching the Court to seek justice. All of these are aimed at heating up the State before the inauguration.

“In view of this, the Command has put in place a robust security arrangement aimed at checkmating such trouble makers and other criminally-minded persons, including miscreants and disgruntled elements.

“The special units of the Command namely SARS, PMF, STS, Anti kidnapping as well as DPOS and Area Commanders have been placed on red alert with specific instruction to closely monitor these misguided elements and respond swiftly to any distress calls and disturbance of public peace.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Bashir Makama, has also ordered twenty-four hourly surveillance patrols across the length and breadth of the State.

“Consequently, members of public are hereby advised, for the purpose of peace, law and order, to put on hold, for now, any form of public procession, rally or carnival related to chieftaincy and land matters and rather seek alternative dispute resolution methods, or approach the law court for redress.

“In furtherance to this, persons or group intending to hold public assemblies and rallies other than as stated above are advised to contact the office of the Commissioner of Police, Ogun State, for necessary approval and security.

“The Command will not hesitate to deal decisively with anybody or group who attempts to disrupt the peace of the State no matter how highly placed such person(s) may be, as the law is no respecter of anybody.

“The Police in Ogun State is committed to the defense of the rule of law, safety and security for all law abiding citizens in Ogun State.”