Police to finish Kidnappers, bandits, armed robbers, as force launch ‘Operation Puff Adder’ in C/River

The Police in Cross River have launched the `Operation Puff Adder’ in the state to tackle emerging security challenges such as kidnapping, armed robbery, banditry among others.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Austin Agbonlahor, who launched the operation on Friday in Calabar, said the launch was in line with the Inspector General of Police directives to replicate same in various command across the country.

Agbolanhor explained that the operation would be under the direct supervision of his office.

Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna attacks: We won’t spare anyone found wanting irrespective of status — Buhari

According to him, personnel for the operation are drawn from the Conventional Police, Police Mobile Force, Special Protection Unit, Rapid Response Squad, Special Anti-Robbery Squad, among others.

“The mission of the operation is to tackle crimes and criminality bedeviling the state such as kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism and communal crises among others.

“The sub-commanders and men must ensure zero tolerance to all forms of criminality.

“As they discharge their duties, they are equally enjoined to operate within the ambit of the law and respect the fundamental human rights of the citizenry.

“The command appreciates the state government, security agencies, well-meaning individuals and corporate bodies and appeal for continuous support, partnership and understanding for the success of this operation,’’ he said.

The commissioner also paraded 19 suspected criminals arrested within the state for various offences committed in April.

A breakdown of the arrest showed that 10 suspects were arrested for cultism, five for attempted murder, two for kidnapping, one for armed robbery and one for stealing.

He said that the command would not tolerate any unwholesome behaviour from any quarter, whether individual or group of persons who may want to jeopardise the peace of the state.

Umahi appeals to IGP to suspend operation ‘Puff Adder’ implementation in Ebonyi

“I want to sincerely appreciate the people of Cross River and other good spirited persons who have deem it fit to partner with us through information dissemination and other support as we still expect more to subdue security challenges head-long across the state,’’ he said.