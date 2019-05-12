The Police on Sunday said they had rescued two kidnapped persons and arrested three suspects in connection with the crime.

The suspects, Force Spokesman, Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Bello, aka “Dan Hajia”, 42; Suleiman Musa, aka “Dan Auta”, 38 and Abubakar Bello, aka “Abu Kango”, 28.

Mba said in a statement in Abuja that the victims were rescued by operatives attached to “Operation Puff Adder”.

He said that the victims, Ali Sale, 34 and Bala Bawa, 37, were kidnapped from their residence at Maijaki village, near Lapai Local Government Area of Niger on May 1.

He said that Sale was rescued at Mai Lamba forest near Lapai, Niger, while Bawa was rescued at Gada Biu on the outskirts of Abuja.

Mba said that before the rescue operation, the kidnappers were demanding N8 million for release of the two victims.

He said that two Ak47 rifles and 258 rounds of live ammunition of 7.62mm caliber were recovered from the suspects.

He said that suspects were currently in police custody, helping in ongoing investigation, adding that one of the suspects, seriously injured during a gun duel with the police, died from the injuries.

Mba said that the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Mohammed Adamu, had commended the efforts of the police on the successful rescue of the victims.

He added that the IGP also thanked the public for assisting the police, especially through the provision of credible information in the fight against kidnapping and violent crimes.

He promised that the police would continue the intensive onslaught against kidnappers and other heinous criminals until the battle was won.