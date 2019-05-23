Police order arrest of motorists with tinted glasses

By Paulinus Onah

Awka—Anambra State Police Command has ordered arrest of drivers of commercial vehicles with tinted glasses.

A statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohamed, alerted residents and visitors to the state of the increasing crime wave involving operators using tinted shuttle buses.

It explained that criminals use tinted glasses and curtained commercial shuttle buses and keke in Awka, Onitsha, Ekwulobia, Oko and other densely-populated areas to rob passengers.

The Command ordered that any commercial vehicle driver, especially shuttle buses or keke, found operating with tinted glasses or curtains be apprehended forthwith.

It enjoined Ndi Anambra to avoid patronising such buses and keke.