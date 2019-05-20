Police operatives kill mastermind of UBEC chair’s abduction

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA—THE Police, yesterday, announced the killing of one Sumaila Sule, mastermind of the abduction of Alhaji Mahmood Abubakar, Chairman of Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, and his daughter.

Mahmood and his daughter were kidnapped on April 29 around Katari Village, along the Kaduna-Abuja Highway and later released.

Sumaila Sule, according to the Police, was gunned down in a shootout with operatives of Operation Puff Adder, last Friday.

The Police, in a statement, by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, yesterday, said: “The suspect, one Sumaila Sule, alias Shaho, a native of Rijana village in Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna State, is one of the most vicious and most wanted kidnappers that has been terrorising citizens in Kaduna and its environs.

“He died in the early hours of May 18, following multiple bullet wounds he sustained during a shootout with police operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder.

“The shootout took place in the evening of May 17, in the outskirts of Rijana village. The Police operatives, in line with the mandate of Operation Puff Adder, were carrying out routine surveillance and raid of suspected criminal hideouts, when they suddenly came under gunfire attack from a heavily-armed criminal gang.

“The Police team fought back and eventually brought Shaho down, while his gang members fled. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.

“Meanwhile, acting on information elicited from the suspect before his death, police operatives, between and 19th of May 18 an 19, carried out sweeping follow-up operations at different target locations.

“These coordinated operations led to the arrest of four other members of Shaho’s gang and the recovery of three AK-47 rifles.”

Mba said the suspects have confessed to participating in several kidnapping and robbery operations, including the kidnap and collection of N7 million ransom from Mallam Abdulahi Umoru of Hong Local Government Area of the state.