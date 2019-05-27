Police need medical experts to confirm missing Adewura’s body

The missing 26-yr-old chartered accountant, Adewura Latifat Bello, has been found dead. According to reports, her body was found in a canal.

Adewura went missing on Wednesday, May 15. She was last spoken to last Wednesday night, when she was on her way back from work. She was said to have called home to inform her sister that she was at Cement Bus Stop, near Iyana Ipaja. But she didn’t get home.

One of her family members said Adewura’s phone last synced to Google at 7:59p.m., inside Gowon Estate where she lives. Eleven days after her disappearance, the body of the lady was found in a canal.

A Twitter user, Benjamin, who is said to be her cousin, announced this on Twitter yesterday.

He twitted: “Thank you all for the search. Adewura is dead. Her body was found in a canal. Heaven has gained an angel. We depart to meet again. Till we meet again Adewura, forever in our heart. God, I am in pains, but who am I to question You.”

Police story

Contacted, Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Elkana Bala, said a body has been recovered, but that there is no confirmation yet..According to him, “we have a body that we recovered around Ipaja, but we cannot ascertain whether it is Adewura at this stage because the body is decomposing and we need medical experts to really confirm that.

“So we have moved the body to the hospital for examination. We are awaiting the autopsy report.”