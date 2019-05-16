Police nab 49 kidnappers in Operation Forest Storm in Taraba

By Femi Bolaji

Jalingo—A suspect, who wrote a letter to the proprietress of a nursery and primary, school in Taraba State, demanding N20 million or risked being kidnapped, has been arrested.

He was arrested alongside other 48 suspected kidnappers by operatives of an offensive operation code-named Operation Forest Storm within one week.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Alkasim Sanusi, accompanied by heads of other security agencies, yesterday, paraded the suspects at the headquarters of the state Police Command in Jalingo.

He explained that the joint team of the security agencies, during the operation, engaged the suspects in gun battles, with no casualty recorded.

He, however, noted that some of the suspects escaped with bullet wounds and that they were being trailed by security agents.

Sanusi further urged members of the public to assist security agencies in the state with information to ensure that relative peace returns.

Among items recovered from the suspects were motorcycles, riffles, bows and arrows, ammunition and charms.