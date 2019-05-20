Police nab 2 Ondo mortuary attendants over missing newborn’s corpse

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—TWO mortuary attendants have been arrested by Police detectives over the missing corpse of a newborn baby and the placenta at the mortuary of Ondo State-owned specialist hospital in Akure, the state capital.

It was gathered that the mother, Nike Owonidaun, and the baby died during labour May 15, at the police hospital and were later transferred to the state specialist hospital mortuary.

The widower, Femi Owonidaun, a policeman, deposited the corpses at the hospital and left after proper documentation.

However, when he returned to claim the corpses, only that of the mother was recovered while the corpse of the baby was missing.

There was pandemonium as the father of the baby raised the alarm and created a scene, saying his wife died at the Police Clinic in Akure after a Caesarian Section was done without his knowledge and that the corpse of his baby had also suddenly disappeared.

He said the “materials used to wrap the lifeless body of the baby were found in the casket, but the baby’s corpse was nowhere to be found for the family to conduct the necessary burial rites.

“After the death of my wife, I took her corpse, the baby and the placenta to the State Specialist Hospital.

“They took the record of the deceased at the mortuary. When we came to the mortuary to pick the corpses for burial, the mortuary attendant could not produce the corpse of the baby and the placenta.

“After washing the corpse of my wife, they put her in the casket without the baby and the placenta. We then asked for the corpse of the baby and the placenta.

“They asked me if I wanted to see the corpses of both my wife, the baby and the placenta. They asked if I wasn’t afraid of the ghost of the dead.

“We insisted that we wanted to see the remains of the baby because we cannot just leave him like that. We want to wrap him with a white cloth and give him a decent burial like his mother.

“When we insisted, we then opened the casket only to find only my wife. It was at this point that we raised the alarm and staged a protest that they must produce both the baby’s corpse and placenta.

“The State Commissioner of Health came here, checked the record and confirmed that we brought the woman, her son and placenta.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, said the matter has been referred to the State Police Command for investigation.

Police image maker, Femi Joseph, confirmed that two of the mortuary attendants have been arrested and helping the Police.

Joseph added that they ”have started talking and very soon we would unravel the mystery behind the disappearance of the corpse of the baby.”