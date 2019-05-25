Police launches sectoral community policing, arrest 43 suspects in Bauchi

By Charles Agwam

Bauchi – The Nigeria Police Force, Bauchi State Command said it has launched a new strategy it called “Sectoral Community Policing” to improve security in the State.

Speaking during the launching of the Sectoral Community Policing in Bauchi on Saturday, the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi Command, CP Habu Sani said the Command would oversee 42 operational/patrol sectors for effective joint patrols of police and volunteer outfits in Bauchi metropolis.

He stated that ‘sectorization’ of community policing is necessary to ensure that only people from a community are engaged in policing the people, adding that the partnership would be proactive, preventive in orientation and conducted within the context of public ownership.

“We have reviewed, analyzed and re-strategized our policing approach in the State and came up with a strategy to sectorize community policing in a way that restricts community policing to only volunteer indigenes of that community.

“This will help us to checkmate crimes in the State, such as banditry, armed robbery and kidnappings. About 1500 police and volunteers have been deployed across 42 sectors of the metropolis, while similar sectorization strategy is being replicated in 25 other police divisions across the State,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the vigilante groups, Almustapha Maidawa, head of vigilante in Nufawa community pledged to cooperate with the police to effectively rid Bauchi communities of crimes.

Meanwhile, the Bauchi Police Command said has arrested 43 suspected criminals since the resumption of the new Commissioner of Police, with charges ranging from banditry, kidnapping, drug abuse to armed robbery.

CP Habu told Vanguard that out of the 43 suspects that were arrested, eight have been convicted, while 35 others are awaiting trials.

