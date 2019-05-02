Police give details of those kidnapped by armed bandits in Zamfara

By Nasir Muhammad Gusau

Unknown hoodlums stormed Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School in Moriki town of Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State and kidnapped six people in the wee hours of Wednesday night.

But Zamfara state police command has confirmed and clarified that three caterers and their two children were abducted

Vanguard gathered that, the kidnappers who came on bikes stormed the schools and attempted to break the locks of the hostels but when they realized that time was running out for them, they took away six labourers Including four men and two women.

Among the people that were abducted, were one married woman, a girl suspected to be around 17 to 20 years of age, a driver and two cleaners

It could be recalled, that Zurmi local government in Zamfara is one the areas that suffered more from the activities of armed banditry but there was relative peace in the area as a result of truce brokered between the traditional rulers and armed bandits.

Our investigation revealed that for some months now, communities in Zurmi Local Government Area in Zamfara are living in a relative peace after the brutal massacre of Birane village by the bandits.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer SP muhammad Shehu in a press statement made available to newsmen in Gusau Zamfara , expressed that, on 1st May 2019 at about 2130hrs, DPO Zurmi received a distress call that, unidentified number of Armed men entered into Government Girls secondary school Moriki in Zurmi LGA through the back fence of the school with intend to attack the school and abduct students.

SP Muhammad Shehu, further explained that, on the spur of the moment, a combined team of Zamfara PMF/CTU/ and Zamfara Civilian JTF personnel headed by the DPO mobilised to the school, confronted the armed men and stopped them from gaining access to the students hostels and forced them to took a retreat back to the bush.

The Public Relations Officer dismissed some media reports stating that students were abducted.

“No student was abducted as earlier reported by some media. However, two 2 caterers and three 3 of their children were later discovered missing. The police is collaborating with the school authority will establish the whereabout of the missing persons. To this end, a search and rescue operation team has been dispatched to the surrounding bushes for an extensive bush combing. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the school and its environment to forestall further happening” The PRO has said.

He also called on members of the public to be very vigilant and report any suspicious character to the police for prompt response.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer SP muhammad Shehu in a press statement made available to newsmen in Gusau, expressed that, on 1st May 2019 at about 2130hrs, DPO Zurmi received a distress call that, unidentified number of Armed men entered into Government Girls secondary school Moriki in Zurmi LGA through the back fence of the school with intend to attack the school and abduct students.

SP Muhammad Shehu, further explained that, on the spur of the moment, a combined team of PMF/CTU/ and Civilian JTF personnel headed by the DPO mobilised to the school, confronted the armed men and stopped them from gaining access to the students hostels and forced them to took a retreat back to the bush.

The Public Relations Officer dismissed some media reports stating that students were abducted.

“No student was abducted as earlier reported by some media. However, two 2 caterers and three 3 of their children were later discovered missing. The police is collaborating with the school authority will establish the whereabout of the missing persons. To this end, a search and rescue operation team has been dispatched to the surrounding bushes for an extensive bush combing. Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in the school and its environment to forestall further happening” The PRO has said.