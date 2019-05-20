Police deny herdsmen invasion, killing of 20 in Enugu community

The Nigeria Police Force has denied reports that 20 persons were killed during herdsmen of invasion of Enugu community on Monday.

The police in a statement SP Ebere Amaraizu, Police Public Relations Officer Enugu State on Monday said the report was a’false, misleading, mischievous and malicious publication and was meant to inform members of the public.

The police further urged the public to disregard the reports as no incident of such took place in Enugu State saying the report was ‘an old story which occurred a long time ago in Nimbo Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, when Mr. Nwodibo Ekechukwu, referred in the said mischievous publication, was Commissioner of Police, Enugu State.’

The full statement reads thus

The Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, wishes to inform members of the public that its attention has been drawn to a mischievous and malicious publication trending in the social media, with a caption ‘HERDSMEN INVADE ENUGU COMMUNITY, KILL 20 PERSONS’ and dated May 20, 2019 and further wishes to inform members of the public that:

The said online publication is false, misleading and malicious and should be disregarded as no incident of such took place in Enugu State as it was observed to be an old story which occurred a long time ago in Nimbo Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, when Mr. Nwodibo Ekechukwu, referred in the said mischievous publication, was Commissioner of Police, Enugu State.

The choice of the writer refreshing same with current date and posting it as a new story, is an attempt to mislead the public and also fan embers of acrimony amongst the good people of the state.

Members of the public are therefore enjoined to go about their lawful normal business and never to entertain fear or panic as a result of the said mischievous on-line publications while the command has opened up the process of identifying the source of the malicious publications.