Police debunk online publication on herdsmen’s invasion, killing of 20 in Enugu community

By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu State Command of the Police, yesterday, debunked reports trending on the social media, with a caption Herdsmen Invade Enugu Community, Kill 20 Persons.

A statement by SP Ebere Amaraizu, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, said the online publication is false, misleading and malicious and should be disregarded as no incident of such took place in Enugu State.

It read: “It was observed to be an old story which occurred a long time ago in Nimbo, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, when Mr Nwodibo Ekechukwu, referred in the said mischievous publication, was Commissioner of Police, Enugu State.

“The choice of the writer refreshing same with the current date and posting it as a new story is an attempt to mislead the public and also fan embers of acrimony among the good people of the state.”

He urged members of the public to go about their lawful business and not to entertain fear as a result of the said mischievous online publication while the command has opened up the process of identifying the source of the publications.