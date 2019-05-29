Police burst child stealing syndicate in Anambra, arrest suspects

The Anambra State Police Command said on Wednesday that it had uncovered a child-stealing syndicate, arrested two female suspects and rescued the victim.

A statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Haruna Mohammed, said that the suspects were arrested at about 06:30 am following intelligence report to Police detectives attached to the Command’s Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

It named the suspects as Ifeyinwa Ezename (50) and Caroline Mbonu (75).

The PPRO said that the suspects had, in 2012, conspired with one David Nwachukwu now in prison custody and had stolen the seven-year old child from the biological mother, one Azubuike Jennifer.

“Consequently, the stolen child has been rescued and reunited with his parents,” Mohammed said.

He noted that another eight-year-old child was equally rescued from the suspects as they could not give satisfactory account of how the victim came to be with them.

He added that after investigations, the suspects would be charged to court for prosecution.

The PPRO further said that on May 28, at about 10:22pm, operatives attached to Awada Division on Stop and Search at Ezeiweka road, Onitsha, by NEPA junction, arrested one Stanley Ekegbobe (31) of Obosi in Anambra.

He added that the suspect was intercepted inside a “Keke’’ tricycle and on sighting the Police, took to his heels but was outran and arrested.

According to him, exhibits recovered from the suspect included one fabricated revolver pistol and one life ammunition.

He said that the case was under investigation and effort was ongoing to arrest fleeing accomplices in order to bring them to justice.(NAN)