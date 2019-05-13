Police arrest man for allegedly attempting to rape woman in Kano

Kano – The Police Command in Kano State says it has arrested a 20-year-old man, Bashir Yahaya, of Kabuga Quarters Kano for allegedly inflicting injury and attempting to rape a 20 year-old woman Aisha Kabir of Dandago Quarters Kano.

DSP Abdullahi Haruna, the Command’s Public Relations’ Officer(PPRO) disclosed this in a statement in Kano on Monday.

Haruna said the command had on May 12, at about 7 p.m, received a distress call from a private clinic in Tal’udu Quarters in Kano.

He said the suspect allegedly attempted to rape his victim “said to be a staff at the said clinic but she resisted and in the process of struggling, he injured her neck with a knife.

“The struggle attracted the attention of one Zayyanu Abdulhamid,30, of Sani Mainage Quarters Kano, who was also injured while trying to rescue the victim from her assailant, ” he said.

The PPRO said police operatives immediately rushed to the scene and arrested suspect and rushed the victims to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano for treatment.

He said the suspect has confessed committing the crime, adding that a blood- stained knife was recovered from him.

Vanguard

Haruna said he would be charged to court at the end of investigations.(NAN)