Police arrest guard for alleged killing of his colleague

By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives of the Lagos State police command have arrested a security guard, Monday Odey, for allegedly murdering his colleague at  No. 16, Tunde Obitayo street, Magodo phase 2, Lagos where both of them worked as a security guards.

Alleged killer

Monday Odey allegedly hit his coworker Abdullahi Yinusa with a shovel on the head and face which unfortunately made Yinusa to slump and die.

According to their boss Bola Ikupoluyi, who reported the incident to the police, the suspect absconded to unknown destination immediately after committing the offence. Both the suspect and the deceased person were security guards working at my residence.

It was gathered that trouble started after  Yinusa confronted Monday Odey over  his incessant stealing habit.

Odey got angry, picked offence and threatened to kill Yinusa for daring to  challenging him.

However their employer, Bola Ikupoluyi, responded to Odey’s threat by sacking the suspect and ordering him to vacate the premises immediately.

Angered by his sack, the suspect returned to the house the same day at about  1900hrs , under the guise of taking his personal belongings from the house, gained access to the premises and murdered the said Abdullahi Yinusa. After killing the deceased person, the suspect dumped the corpse at a canal behind their master’s house and absconded.

Confirming the arrest DSP Bala Elkana, Police Public Relations Officer, Lagos State said on April 5th, the Command received a complaint from  Bola Ikupoluyi at about 7pm that one of his domestic staff Monday Odey killed another and absconded to unknown destination immediately after committing the offence.

Sequel to the report, the Commissioner of Police Lagos State tasked the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Panti to ensure that no stone is left unturned in tracking the location of the fugitive suspect and bringing him to face the full wrath of the law.

Following a thorough and painstaking investigation by Homicide detectives from the State CID, the suspect was traced to Iwo, Osun State and apprehended  on May 2, 2019. He has confessed to the commission of the crime. The suspect will be charged to Court for murder.”


