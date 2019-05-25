Breaking News
Police arrest four women for abducting, trafficking 14 children

By  Onozure  Dania

Detectives attached to the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID),  Alagbon, Lagos State, have arrested four women and rescued 14 children from Benin Republic who were abducted by the women. The women: Abike  Shobowale, 72,  Abiola  Adeniyi, 57,  Amusan  Abike, 60, and  Zainab  Hamzat,  42, were suspected to be members of a syndicate who  specialises  in human trafficking, in Lagos.

It was gathered that the suspects were arrested by the Anti-Human Trafficking Section of Force Criminal Intelligence Department (FCID), Annex  Alagbon  Lagos, at  Oke  Arin Market, in Lagos Island, last Tuesday, between 1:25 pm and 2:20 pm, following a tip-off.

The children, who were rescued from their abductors, included 2 girls and 12 boys, who are between the ages of 6 and 15, respectively.

Speaking during a press briefing, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO),  FCID,  Alagbon, ASP  Niyi  Ogundeyi, said: “It is a common knowledge that abduction and trafficking of persons have become some of the regular crimes in present day Nigeria. The inspector general of police,  IGP  Mohammed  Adamu, through his reform  programmes  have mandated officers in commanding positions to ensure that no Nigerian is trafficked by another under whatever guise. It is in the light of the above and acting on a tip-off, that  AIG  Murital  Usman  Mani, directed operatives of the anti-human trafficking section of force  CID  Annex,  Alagbon,  Lagos, to  Oke  Arin market, where the suspects were arrested. “

 

 


