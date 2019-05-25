Police arrest four women for abducting, trafficking 14 children

By Onozure Dania

Detectives attached to the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Alagbon, Lagos State, have arrested four women and rescued 14 children from Benin Republic who were abducted by the women. The women: Abike Shobowale, 72, Abiola Adeniyi, 57, Amusan Abike, 60, and Zainab Hamzat, 42, were suspected to be members of a syndicate who specialises in human trafficking, in Lagos.

It was gathered that the suspects were arrested by the Anti-Human Trafficking Section of Force Criminal Intelligence Department (FCID), Annex Alagbon Lagos, at Oke Arin Market, in Lagos Island, last Tuesday, between 1:25 pm and 2:20 pm, following a tip-off.

The children, who were rescued from their abductors, included 2 girls and 12 boys, who are between the ages of 6 and 15, respectively.

Speaking during a press briefing, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), FCID, Alagbon, ASP Niyi Ogundeyi, said: “It is a common knowledge that abduction and trafficking of persons have become some of the regular crimes in present day Nigeria. The inspector general of police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, through his reform programmes have mandated officers in commanding positions to ensure that no Nigerian is trafficked by another under whatever guise. It is in the light of the above and acting on a tip-off, that AIG Murital Usman Mani, directed operatives of the anti-human trafficking section of force CID Annex, Alagbon, Lagos, to Oke Arin market, where the suspects were arrested. “

