Police arrest 9 kidnappers terrorising Abuja-Kaduna road

By Joseph Erunke

The Force Headquarters, yesterday, said operatives of Operation Puff Adder arrested nine kidnappers terrorizing commuters along Abuja-Kaduna highway, coming on the heels of the reported killings of six members of the Civilian Joint Task Force in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara, by bandits on Sunday.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, in a statement, said the operatives also recover two AK-47 rifles, four magazines, 54 rounds of live ammunition, five dane guns as well as 200 stolen cows.

The statement read: “ In the latest development, a combined team of police operatives attached to Operation Puff Adder on May 11, 2019 arrested nine kidnap suspects and recovered two AK-47 rifles, four AK-47 magazines, 54 rounds of live ammunition, five dane guns and 200 stolen cows.”

Bandits kill 6 Civilian JTF in Zamfara

Also yesterday, Vice Chairman, Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Sani Galadima, disclosed that bandits on Sunday attacked and killed six members of the Civilian Joint Task Force in the local government area.

Galadima made this known when he received Minister of Interior, Abdurrahman Dambazau, who was on a visit to the state as part of efforts by the Federal Government to find sustainable solutions to the security challenges in the state.

He said: “Six members of Civilian JTF were attacked and killed yesterday (Sunday) by the bandits after receiving their payments from Shinkafi town and were on their way back to their villages.

“Even yesterday, these bandits sent a letter to the district head of Shinkafi town that they were coming to attack Shinkafi town. This ugly situation is very disheartening; every day we pay millions of naira as ransom to these bandits. We really need government’s urgent support to end this problem.”