Police announce diversion of traffic on major FCT roads

By: Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja – Ahead of the sitting of Presidential Election Tribunal at the Court of Appeal on Wednesday, 22 May, 2019, the FCT Police Command on Tuesday informed members of the public that there will be diversion of traffic at Goodluck Ebele way and Shehu Shagari Way on Wednesday.

While apologizing for the inconveniences this might cause those who ply the said routes to their respective offices and business points, the Command wishes to state that the gesture is part of proactive measure to beef up security at the venue.

It is also to forestall any act that could disrupt the Tribunal sitting and result in the breakdown of law and order; especially clash between supporters of both parties.

A statement by DSP Anjuguri Manzah, PPRO FCT Command said, “In view of this development, members of the public are advised to use alternative routes to their destinations on Wednesday.

“The Command reiterate its commitment to the protection of lives and property in the Federal Capital Territory.”