Plans to create 20m jobs in Buhari’s second term possible if…- Consultant

A Business Consultant, Mr. Nerus Ekezie, has said that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government’s plan to create 20 million jobs is possible with adequate implementation strategy.

Ekezie, a former Director, National Association of Small and Medium Enterprises, (NASME), said this in an interview with newsmen in Lagos on Tuesday.

He noted that extending the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Anchor Borrower’s schemes on agriculture would generate the projected jobs.

“The schemes should be extended to all states of the country and will lead to more jobs being created, especially in the hinterland.

“The CBN anchor schemes must intervene in states according to their comparative advantages in various agricultural produce, which are their strength,” he said.

The entrepreneur noted that improving the ease of doing business by the government would open up the construction sector of the economy.

“Government should improve on the conditions and make it easier to get working permit to enable the sector to create new jobs.

“As for carrying out the right reforms, it will enable the sector to be one of the largest sectors with enormous job opportunities,” he said.

He said that government must improve on the conditions of doing businesses in the country in order for the service sector to create jobs.

“Government must strive to make the business conditions better by eliminating double taxation on fledgling businesses.

“The issues of infrastructure development such as unstable power supplies should be addressed permanently,” he said.

He noted that the government should create more jobs by concessioning most of the transportation sector for the private sector to manage them.

The Federal Government recently unveiled plans to create 20 million jobs in the country, through agriculture, constructions, transportation and the service sectors in the next four years.

The Minister of Industry Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah, disclosed this in Abuja at a programme organised by the Industrial Training Funds (ITF) to interface with the stakeholders on strategies on job creations by the Federal Government.

Represented by the permanent secretary in the ministry, Mr. Edet Akpan, he said the ministry had charged the ITF to come out with multifaceted strategies on lasting solutions to unemployment dilemma in the country. (NAN)