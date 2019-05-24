Plaintiff in Kwara gov-elect certificate saga discontinues case

By Demola Akinyemi

Ilorin—A member of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Adekunle Abraham, plaintiff, who dragged the Kwara State governor-elect Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, to court over the authenticity of the West African Examinations Council, WAEC, certificate he submitted to INEC has expressed his intention to discontinue with the suit.

He stated this in a notice of discontinuance of Suit KWS/73/2019 he submitted to court yesterday saying “I hereby wholly discontinue” the case against the defendant.”

Consequently, the Kwara State High Court is to strike out the suit seeking to disqualify the state Governor-elect AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq at the request of the petitioner.

The application dated May 21, 2019 filed May 22, 2019.

According to the letter , Abraham did not state any reason for the sudden decision to terminate the case.

Vanguard however, gathered that the decision was predicated on the filing of the official confirmation of AbdulRazaq’s WAEC certificate in the respondent’s proof of evidence.

The confirmation was sent by the examination body through the legal team that had earlier applied for same.

A source said “Not only this, the Governor-elect’s legal team has also filed a number of depositions that proved Abraham’s claim that WAEC doesn’t issue certificate with initials to be false. The depositions contain a number of certificates with initials and within the years the Governor-elect left secondary school.”

In view of Abraham’s application, the court will strike out the case at the next adjournment date in June.

Meanwhile, the governorship petition tribunal sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, has fixed June 13 and 14 for the commencement of trial in the PDP’s petition challenging the declaration of AbdulRazaq as Governor.

Chairman of the three-person tribunal Bassey Effing announced the date after listening to counsel to the parties in the case at the continuation of the pre-hearing session on Thursday.