Pinnick wants Nigerian strikers to fight for EPL golden boot

Nigeria Football Federation, NFF president, Amaju Pinnick has said he would be too glad to see Nigerian strikers fight for recognition in scoring chart of the English Premier League.

Pinnick, who was speaking against the backdrop of the emergence of three African stars sharing the 2019 EPL Golden Boot, said that he would love to see a Nigerian in the mix.

Arsenal’s Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane who play internationally for Egypt and Senegal respectively were the top scorers with 22 goals each.

With 3 goals to his name, Gunners number 17 Alex Iwobi was Nigeria’s top scorer in the English top flight, followed by Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi who netted twice.

‘’We are not happy when we see… the three highest goalscorers in the English Premier League, they are Africans, no Nigerian. To me it is strange,’’ said Pinnick to Channels Television.

‘’It is not going to be today, definitely it will outlive our administration but we need to start creating that.

‘’We need to start looking at players like Chukwueze, all those young players and see how we can nurture them to that podium once again where that laureates of African footballers are.’’