Pilgrims are sponsors of your contract, NAHCON boss tells approved airlines

THREE airlines have been approved by the Presidency for 2019 Hajj operations. They are Max Air Limited, Medview Airlines Plc, and FlyNas of Saudi Arabia.

During an Airlift Signing Agreement held Monday, 20th May, 2019 at the Nigerian Hajj Commission’s Head Office, Sokoto House, Abuja, the Chairman of the Commission, Barrister Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad enjoined the approved air carriers to discharge their responsibilities diligently to pilgrims who are sole sponsors of the contract for the airlift. Therefore, they owe Almighty Allah, the pilgrims, and the Commission a moral responsibility to serve to the best of their abilities.

While declaring that there is no room for failure in the Hajj exercise, the NAHCON helmsman, Barrister Muhammad charged the airline operators to liaise with the necessary security agencies in ensuring safety and security of pilgrims under the best possible comfortable manner. They were reminded that intending pilgrims are international travellers; therefore, they must be accorded same standard and quality service as any international client.

The chairman reiterated that the desire of any pilgrim after the Hajj exercise is early return to the country along with their luggage and Zamzam water; hence, they must not compromise on the standard set by the Commission on luggage dispatch.

Similarly, the carriers must scrutinise their staff to guarantee that only honest persons are assigned tasks of dealing with pilgrims so as to avoid being compromised by miscreants.

Barrister Mukhtar tasked them to review past operations and address observed lapses as a team.

In his acceptance speech, Chief Munir Bankole, Chief Executive Officer of Medview Airlines thanked the Commission and declared their total commitment to the dutiful discharge of the task ahead whose significance they all are well aware of. He prayed to God for a hitch-free 2019 Hajj exercise.

Also present at the signing agreement are representatives of Max Air led by CEO, Alhaji Bashir B. Mangal and representatives of FlyNas in person of Yasser Ajlan and others who flew in from Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Max Air has been allocated 51.00% slot for pilgrims airlift from Adamawa, Bauchi, Benue, Borno, Gombe, Jigawa, Kano, Katsina, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, Taraba and Kogi.

Medview has a 14.00% allocation of pilgrims from Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Enugu, Kaduna, Ogun, Ondo, Yobe, Abia, Imo, Anambra, Bayelsa, Rivers and Armed Forces. Flynas is charged with transportation of 35.00% of pilgrims from Sokoto, Oyo, Osun, Edo, Kebbi, Lagos and Zamfara states and the FCT.