Physically-challenged persons urge Sanwo-Olu to form inclusive govt

By Maryann Michael

LAGOS—AHEAD of May 29 swearing-in ceremony in Lagos, members of the Association of the Deaf have called on the Governor-Elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to form an inclusive government with the physically-challenged included.

The group pleaded that all the programmes and policies must be tailor-made to include the deaf and other categories of persons with disabilities.

At a briefing, chairman Lagos State Association of the Deaf, Mr. Onifade Fatia said: “Virtually, all the programmes and policies must be tailor-made to include the deaf and other categories of persons with disabilities, the deaf are homogenous with common problem-deafness and inability to hear as well as lack of information as at when due. Problem of language further limits the capability for some deaf people to express themselves clearly.

“If we must discover, harness, put into use and achieve our maximum God-given potentials, we need a government that is responsive to the needs of persons with disabilities, one that will implement this law to the letter with provisions for the office for Disability Affairs-the Lagos State Office for the Disability, LASODA, which has been playing a dynamic role in leading our people out of wilderness into the promise land since it was created over eight years ago. We thank the Government both past and present for helping to create the office.”

