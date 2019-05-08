Photos: Obi, Keyamo, Bulkachawa, others at the 2019 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal

PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, Spokesperson for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN) members of the INEC legal team and many others were at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday

#RescueNigeria The Justices of the 2019 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal are as follows:

1.Justice Zanaib Bulkachuwa

2.Justice Abdul Aboki

3.Justice Peter Ige

4.Justice Joseph Ikyegh

5.Justice Samuel Oseji. The Tribunal is chaired by Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa pic.twitter.com/4OGjyBse9w — Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) May 8, 2019

The five-man tribunal which is headed by the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, said it would hear and determine petitions challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election, without fear or favour.