Photos: Obi, Keyamo, Bulkachawa, others at the 2019 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal

PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, Spokesperson for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN) members of the INEC legal team and many others were at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja, on Tuesday
The five-man tribunal which is headed by the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, said it would hear and determine petitions challenging President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election, without fear or favour.
Spokesperson for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN) taking some notes before the opening statements of the Chairman 2019 Presidential Election Appeal Panel, Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachawa during the opening of the hearing for the petition against the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Court of Appeal, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi making some contacts before the opening statements of the Chairman 2019 Presidential Election Appeal Panel, Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachawa during the opening of the hearing for the petition against the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Court of Appeal, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
PDP Vice Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi before the opening statements of the Chairman 2019 Presidential Election Appeal Panel, Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachawa during the opening of the hearing for the petition against the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Court of Appeal, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
Members of the INEC Legal Team, from the left, Yunus Ustaz Usman (SAN); Omoruyi Augustine Omonuwa (SAN); Prof. Fabian Ajogwu (SAN); Tanimu Inuwa (SAN) and Ifeanyi Ihejirika discussing before the opening statements of the Chairman 2019 Presidential Election Appeal Panel, Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachawa during the opening of the hearing for the petition against the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Court of Appeal, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
Members of the President Muhammadu Buhari Legal Team from the left, Chief Oladipo Okpeseyi (SAN); Chief Adeniyi Akintola; Chief Charles Edosonmwan and Chief Alex Izinyon (SAN) discussing some strategies during the opening of the hearing for the petition against the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Court of Appeal, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
Members of the President Muhammadu Buhari Legal Team from the left, Mr. Akin Osinbajo (SAN); Mr. Ken Novia (SAN); Mr. Nnonso Ekanem (SAN) and Chief Oladipo Okpeseyi (SAN) during the opening of the hearing for the petition against the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Court of Appeal, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
Members of the President Muhammadu Buhari Legal Team from the left, Mr. Femi Atoyemi (SAN); Chief Sola Oke (SAN); Dr. Muiz Banire (SAN); Mr. Dayo Akinlaja (SAN); and Mr. Steve Adeni (SAN) discussing some strategies during the opening of the hearing for the petition against the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Court of Appeal, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
Members of the Petitioners Legal Team from the left, Dr. Livy Uzoukwu (SAN); Chief Chris Uche (SAN); Chief Adebayo Adelodun (SAN) and Paul Erokoro (SAN) discussing some strategies during the opening of the hearing for the petition against the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Court of Appeal, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
Members of the Legal Profession during the open the hearing for the petition against the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Court of Appeal, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
Lead Counsel to the Petitioners, Dr. Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) responding to the opening statements of the Chairman 2019 Presidential Election Appeal Panel, Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachawa during the opening of the hearing for the petition against the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Court of Appeal, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
Lead Counsel to the President Muhammadu Buhari, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) responding to the opening statements of the Chairman 2019 Presidential Election Appeal Panel, Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachawa during the opening of the hearing for the petition against the re-election of the President at the Court of Appeal, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
Lead Counsel to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Inuwa Tanimu (SAN) responding to the opening statements of the Chairman 2019 Presidential Election Appeal Panel, Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachawa during the opening of the hearing for the petition against the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Court of Appeal, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
Members of the President Muhammadu Buhari Legal Team from the left, Chief Oladipo Okpeseyi (SAN); Chief Adeniyi Akintola and Mr. Femi Atoyebi discussing some strategies during the opening of the hearing for the petition against the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Court of Appeal, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
from the left, Justice Samuel Oseji; Justice Abdu Aboki; Chairman 2019 Presidential Election Appeal Panel, Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachawa; Justice Joseph Ikyegh and Justice Peter Olabisi Ige arriving to open the hearing for the petition against the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Court of Appeal, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
Chairman 2019 Presidential Election Appeal Panel, Justice Zainab Adamu Bulkachawa arriving to open the hearing for the petition against the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari at the Court of Appeal, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida
