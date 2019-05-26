PFN endorses Hymnodia reality TV show on hymns

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), has endorsed Hymnodia, the first-ever reality TV show created around hymns and worship and wished it many more life impacting seasons in its journey of reigniting the culture of hymn singing in worship. PFN is the umbrella body of Pentecostal churches in Nigeria,

Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude, National President of PFN, in a letter to the organisers, Philosoville Limited, said: “We congratulate you for the giant strides you are making. We are excited at this bold initiative which we see as a great tool for bringing back into the mainstream of praise and worship experience the rich culture of hymns.”

Reacting to the development, Kufre Ekanem, Managing Director of Philosoville Limited and Initiator of Hymnodia, said: “Our entire team is blown away by this gesture by the PFN and the privilege given to us to address their last national council meeting on our dreams towards hymns. As a first-of-its-kind initiative, we have been tremendously thrilled by the depth and spread of welcome that Hymnodia has received in just its first season across geographies, demographics and denominations.This endorsement by PFN brings yet another different dimension entirely and it is most encouraging.”

Hymnodia, commenced last December 30, with a flash mob flagoff and lasted through weekly performance shows on hymns till the grand finale, the Hymncert, which held at the Shell Hall of MUSON Centre, Lagos on April 24, 2019. Hymnodia was broadcast on 10 television channels across the country with a dedicated YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/hymnodiahq), which remains available.