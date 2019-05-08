Peruzzi, Qdot, DJ Consequence light up Tecno Spark party

As part of what has now become an annual tradition to roll out the Spark smartphone series to its teeming fans, Tecno Mobile recently organized the biggest student rave of 2019 – the Tecno Spark party, held at the Muri Okunola park in Lagos.

The event had top musical acts Peruzzi and Qdot alongside DJ Consequence and celebrity Hype man, Jerry, thrilling guests made up of students from top universities within and outside Lagos. In his usual energetic self, MC of the event, Hype man Jerry, got the crowd pumped with his interactive anchoring of the dance face-off and rap battles that saw winners smile home with new Tecno Spark 3 devices.

The party also gave upcoming artistes and comic acts, Romie, Chinaza Ruth, Popoola Segun, Popo and a host of others, an opportunity to also thrill the crowd.

Major music acts for the day, Peruzzi and Qdot lived up to the expectations of the crowd as they entertained guests with their hit songs as they sang and danced along.

Guests at the event were also given the opportunity to experience the Spark 3 mobile device and submit their entries in the ongoing ‘Light up your Dream3’ competition where 7 people stand the chance to win one million naira each.