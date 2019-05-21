People with disability task traditional rulers on inclusiveness

By Marie-Therese Nanlong.

Jos – Persons living with disability in Plateau State have appealed to traditional rulers in the state not to neglect their members in their respective domains but include and carry them along in their activities so that they can have a sense of belonging in the society.

This is as the State Governor; Simon Lalong has reiterated his commitments to enhance the capacity of the people living with disability in order for them to contribute their quota to the development of the society.

The people living with disability further urged the traditional rulers to generate a data base of people living with disability and encourage parents who are neglecting their children living with disability to have a rethink, regard and empower them to be responsible citizens.

Speaking at the Disability Inclusive Development Training for Traditional Rulers in the State, the Chairman, Disability Rights Commission, James Lalu who tasked the traditional rulers on inclusive administration reminded them of the need to treat the people right as anyone can become a person living with disability at anytime.

He disclosed similar training had been held for Members of the State House of Assembly to sensitized them on the need for inclusive legislation so that people with disability can be carried along in governance.

However, the State Governor who declared the event open through the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dayyabu Garga also urged the traditional rulers to make their voices count in the defence of the rights of the persons living with disability.

The Governor said, “Any effort that seeks to address the plight of the people living with disability in our society on whatever scale serves as a building block towards achieving the objective of bringing succour to the people living with disability in our society. We remain very resolute in our commitment to enhancing the capacity of the people living with disability in order for them to contribute their quota to the development of the society.

“To our traditional rulers, I urge you to support government’s advocacy efforts by ensuring that you make your voice count in the defense of the rights of the persons living with disabilities in the State. Collectively, we must ensure that we reach every nook and cranny of the State with the slogan that there is ability in disability at all times.”

The Ponzhi Zinni, Nimnan Langnim who is the Acting President, Langtang Joint Traditional Council who spoke on behalf of his colleagues commended the efforts of the Disability Rights Commission for engaging them saying, “Now we have an expanded understanding about issues of disability, we can’t discriminate against people with disability because we have them in our homes and in our communities, we will continue to carry them along in our activities.” End.