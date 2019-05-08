PDP Govs dismiss Dubai Induction, Investment Ietreat

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA – The leadership and management of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum, PDPGF, has disassociated itself from the rumoured induction and investment retreat for its returning and newly-elected members billed to hold in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, UAE, later this month.

.

In a statement signed on its behalf by the coordinating consultant of the forum, Osaro Onaiwu, made available to journalists, PDPGF described the said retreat as fallacy orchestrated by the All Progressives Congress, APC “who have refused to come to terms with the impressive results recorded by the PDP at the last general elections.

Continuing, the statement warned the general public to disregard the said retreat, and be “careful to avoid falling into fraudulent traps set up by the faceless organizers in their quest to deceive and manipulate innocent members of the public. . .

Onaiwu who doubled as Chief of Protocol, PDP Presidential Campaign Organization, that flew the Atiku/Obi Presidential ticket, stressed that at the appropriate time, the forum will organize its retreat for governors elected on the platform of the party, stressing that “no matter the circumstances, the venue of the retreat will be within the territorial borders of our dear country.”

Tagged “Getting Ready for the Task”, the induction and investment retreat, was billed to hold at Retreat Palm Dubai M-Gallery, UAE from 16 to 22 May, 2019.