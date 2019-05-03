PDP condoles with senator Dino Melaye over mother’s death

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condoles with Senator Dino Melaye (PDP, Kogi West) over passage of his amiable mother, Deaconess Comfort Melaye.

The PDP family is grieved by this sad event, particularly given Deaconess Malaye’s role as a devout Christian and a community leader, who lived as a source of inspiration and nurturing for younger generation of leaders.

Though we mourn, we take solace in the fact that Deaconess Melaye lived a fulfilled life and bequeathed to our dear nation, as well as our great party, the PDP, a patriot, quintessential democrat and true leader in Senator Melaye.

The PDP therefore condoles with the Melaye family, the Apostolic Church and the people of Kogi state and prays God to grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.