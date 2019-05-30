Chief Alexander Mwolwus, a stalwart of the PDP in Plateau, on Wednesday, tasked President Muhammadu Buhari to tackle insecurity, unemployment and corruption more intensely, in his second tenure.

Mwolwus, who gave the charge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Pankshin, urged government to tackle the three challenges to make the country a safer and better place for all.

“The rate of insecurity is alarming. People are being attacked and killed in their houses and on the roads. Bandits and kidnappers are everywhere. It is becoming increasingly difficult to travel.

“Suicides have become more common and one can only blame that on poverty and frustration. Government must look into these concerns.”

Molwus, former Special Adviser (Political Affairs), to former Plateau governor Jonah Jang, urged Buhari to initiate policies and actions that would create jobs and enable youths contribute to national growth.

He decried the dearth of factories and plants that could move the manufacturing sector, saying that the nation had abundant raw materials that should be exploited toward creating wealth and improving living standards. (NAN)

