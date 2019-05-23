PDP chieftain decries Abuja high court rulling on Nwaoboshi

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ojeogbue Nnabuife, has decried the recent order by the Abuja High Court to Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to withdraw the certificate of return from the senator representing Delta North senatorial district at the National Assembly, Peter Nwaoboshi, and hand it over to Prince Ned Nwoko, describing the directive of the court as a mock of democracy.

Nnabuife in an interview stated that he, like most lovers of democracy, was surprised at the action and directive of the Abuja High Court which according to him, was against the electoral laws of the country.

He stated further that it was unbelievable that a court of competent jurisdiction and being the last hope of the hopeless could engage in the act of issuing such an obnoxious order whereas it was a known fact that the said Prince Ned Nwoko only participated in the PDP primaries of the Delta-North senatorial election and lost to Nwaoboshi who won in the election with wide margin vote cast to be declared the candidate of the party is the winner of that election.

He wondered how Nwoko who did not participate in the general election could be declared by the high court as the winner.

Hon. Nnabuife who is also the founder and National coordinator of Aniocha-Oshimili voters Assembly urged the judiciary and all relevant authorities to look critically into the matter with a view of reversing the order and give back the certificate to Nwaoboshi who is the winner of that election.

, while he also appealed passionately to the teeming supporters of Sen. Nwaoboshi to always remain calm and do not engage in any violent act as he was optimistic that at the appropriate time the judiciary arm of the court of Appeal where Sen. Nwaoboshi has sort for intervention on the matter will upturn the decision of the High court Abuja.