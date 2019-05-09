PDP blasts F-SARS over murder of poly lecturer

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT – The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has described as heartless, callous, the testimony of the Commander of the Federal Anti-Special Robbery Squad, F-SARS, ACP Akin Fakorede, that Dr. Ferry Gberegbe, a lecturer with Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori, was not killed by F-SARS operatives but food poisoning.

Gberegbe, a former Chairman of the polytechnic branch of the Association of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ACSUP, was allegedly shot during the March 9, Governorship election in Rivers State and died days later.

Fakorede, has told House of Reps Committee on Army, Police Affairs and Human Rights and Justice, in Port Harcourt, that Gberegbe had gunshot wound from a locally made pistol, but that he died of food poisoning, adding that Gberegbe was a cultist.

He also disclosed that family of Gberegbe had denied them (police) access to conducting autopsy on remains of the victim.

Fakorede said: “The police is investigating the incident. But the family of the man has refused to allow us conduct autopsy on the remains of the victim.

“Till now, the police homicide department has not seen the remains of the victim. We have visited the hospital and seen the doctor that handled the case.

“The victim must have been shot by his friends. He had a gunshot wound from a locally made pistol, but died of food poisoning.”

However, in a statement yesterday in Port Harcourt, said for Mr. Fakorede to deny involvement in the killing of Gberegbe casts a big question mark on his very essence as a human being.

Reminding Mr. Fakorede that woe is he who shed this costly innocent blood, the PDP said more satanic and unforgiving is the unrepentant stance of Mr. Fakorede and allusion that the late academic and father of four was a victim of his own plot.

Obuah insisted that Mr. Fakorede has a question to answer if such occurrences and disservice by the police personnel as witnessed during the Governorship election in the state are to be checkmated, regretting that valuable asset like the person of Dr. Gberegbe should be lost.

“Even at death, we still hold Dr. Gberegbe in very high esteem not only on account of his academic attainment, but also in recognition of his standing up against injustice and laying down his life for the nation’s democracy to survive.

“Dr. Gberegbe was never a cultist and could not have been one, was a friend of many and was only on lawful election duty on that fateful day when his life was cut short by hell-bent anti-democratic elements led by Akin Fakorede”.