PDP asks Justice Bulkachuwa to excuse self from Presidential Tribunal

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA—The National Working Committee, NWC, of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday asked the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, to excuse herself from the Presidential Tribunal sitting over the petition filed by its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku is contesting the declaration of President Muhammadu Buhari as winner of the February 23 polls.

The party premised its rejection of Justice Bulkachuwa’s membership of the panel on the grounds that her husband is a Senator-elect from Bauchi State on the platform of All Progressives Congress, APC.

PDP added that it would be difficult to convince any reasonable person that she will not discuss the case with her husband, who is an interested party in the case.

The party stated this in a letter to the justice dated May 8 by its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus and National Secretary, Senator Umaru Ibrahim Tsuari.