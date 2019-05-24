Pastor, one other nabbed over kidnap of 11-yr-old boy in Anambra

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State Police Command has arrested a 33-year-old pastor, Chijioke, and one Emeka for allegedly kidnapping an 11-year-old boy at Awkuzu in Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects, who also hailed from Awkuzu, allegedly kidnapped the boy whose name was not given, at Umuobi village in the community.

An indigene of Awkuzu said yesterday that the pastor and his accomplice forced the boy into the pastor’s vehicle’s boot and drove off, but luck ran out on them as they were later caught.

Police Public Relations Officer, Anambra State, Mr. Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said the pastor was arrested with his accomplice while trying to flee with their victim.

According to him, the victim was rescued in good condition and had been handed over to his mother.

He said: “Police operatives attached to the command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, arrested one Pastor Chijioke and Emeka all of Awkuzu in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“Suspects had at about 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, allegedly abducted one Ikechukwu, aged 11 at Awkuzu Umoubi and bundled him inside their vehicle boot.”

Haruna said the case was being investigated, adding that they would be charged to court after investigation.