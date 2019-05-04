Passengers urge Air Peace to quicken commencement of its international routes

…as it showcases B777 on Kano, Abuja, Port Harcourt routes ahead Sharjah launch

By Lawani Mikairu

Air Peace has been urged by passengers who had a foretaste of its soon-to-start long-haul flights to Sharjah, Dubai, Johannesburg, and other international routes to quicken its commencement of these routes as they unanimously predict a bright future for the airline on international routes.

The airline on Easter Monday ended the first round of its operations to give air travellers a foretaste of its soon-to-start long-haul flights to Sharjah, Dubai, Johannesburg, London, Houston, Guangzhou and Mumbai. It yesterday,( Friday) again gave travellers on the Kano-Abuja-Kano route a feel of its soon-to-launch international flight service as it scheduled its Boeing 777 aircraft to service its Kano-Abuja and Abuja-Kano operations.

The passengers said the carrier was on the right track to provide an exceptional international travel experience.

Air Peace deployed one of the four Boeing 777 aircraft it acquired for its international flights for the showpiece operations, which started on Good Friday. It operated on the Port Harcourt-Abuja and Abuja-Port Harcourt routes, winning accolades from air travellers comprising top government officials, royalties, corporate executives, among others.

The Boeing 777 aircraft with registration mark 5N-BVE took off from the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos at about 10:01 a.m. and landed at the Port Harcourt International Airport at 10.46 a.m. to start the scheduled operations on the Port Harcourt-Abuja-Port Harcourt route.

The flights recorded huge passenger loads on all the sectors on Good Friday and Easter Monday, with ecstatic travellers praising the carrier for the initiative to give its domestic customers a feel of its international operations ahead of the actual launch.

Justice Sotonye Denton-West, who was on board the Port Harcourt-Abuja sector of the flight, commended Air Peace for giving its customers a wonderful experience on its Boeing 777 aircraft.

“I was hugely surprised when I saw the aircraft scheduled for my trip and when I boarded I was greeted to its luxurious atmosphere. With that, you can see the airline is on the right track with the state-of-the-art aircraft and wonderful service,” she said.

For its part, Director of Legal Services of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Kaltungo Moljengo, who was on board the Abuja-Port Harcourt sector of the flight, said he was satisfied with the luxury interior of the airline’s aircraft, its well-mannered and courteous crew and exceptional service. He predicted a bright future for Air Peace on the international routes it planned to service.

A statement issued by Air Peace Corporate Communications Manager, Mr. Chris Iwarah said the carrier also repeated its Boeing 777 operations on the Abuja-Port Harcourt and Port Harcourt-Abuja routes on Friday.

The airline had assured that the showpiece flights on Good Friday and Easter Monday were the first of a series of domestic flights it intended to operate with its Boeing 777 aircraft ahead of the launch of its international flights starting with Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

He said : “The deployment of our beautiful big birds, the Boeing 777 on our Port Harcourt-Abuja and Abuja-Port Harcourt routes on Good Friday and Easter Monday was received with enthusiasm by members of the public. We are riding on the huge success of the Good Friday and Easter Monday operations to give many more members of the flying public the exceptional experience we delivered on the Port Harcourt-Abuja route.

“This time we are moving up North to give our esteemed customers on the Kano-Abuja-Kano route an opportunity to experience the wonderful service we plan for our long-haul operations. As an airline that listens to its customers, we are repeating our Boeing 777 operations on the Abuja-Port Harcourt route in response to the pieces of feedback we received after our hugely successful Good Friday and Easter Monday operations.

“We are desirous of having members of the public make their contributions to our international offering. We want them to own the high-quality service we hope to provide to give Nigerians, Africans and other members of the flying public a great alternative on some important international routes. In a few days, we will be announcing a firm date for the commencement of our Sharjah, United Arab Emirates service.

Dubai, Johannesburg, London, Houston, Guangzhou and Mumbai will join our international route network soon after the launch of our Sharjah service. We are sparing no effort to deliver a long-haul service members of the flying public will truly be proud of.”

The airline said the flight departed Kano for Abuja at 8.35 a.m. and returned to Kano at 1.50 p.m. on Friday. The Port Harcourt sector of the Boeing 777 operations, it added, took off from Abuja at 10.10 a.m. and returned to Abuja from Port Harcourt at 12 noon.