Pally Agro products hit Nigeria market, receive accolades

By vera Samuel Anyagafu

Lagos came alive recently as Pally Agro launched its diverse exquisite brands into the Nigerian market.

The products launch, which took place at the grand ball hall of the Eko Hotels and Suites in Lagos, brought together several government key organizations, nutritionists, who in turn, spoke on the economic benefits of patronizing Nigerian made goods, as well as the nutritional benefits that are derivable from products from Pally Agro Limited.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman, Pally Agro, Mr. Collins Onyeagu, who said adhering to best practices, and building brand confidence, are among qualities that stand out Pally Agro products, pointed out that Pally Agro products quality standard would help drive international demand for made in Nigeria products.

Collins said this while detailing contributions made so far to the country’s gross domestic products (GDP).

He also noted that local drive is necessary and Pally Agro will not compromise on quality control and will stick to the best practices to ensure a stable Nigerian economy, as he unveiled the company’s newest products in company of his wife, Mrs. Onyeagu, Chairman of the occasion, Mr Okey Bakassi, veteran journalist, Prince Ifeanyi Dike and other notable dignitaries.

Mr. Collins went further to state that Pally Agro products which are processed and packaged into small, medium and large sizes in their factory in Ogun state, Nigeria, are sent across Nigeria and the feedbacks are encouraging.

He noted that following his company’s synchronized plan which gets everyone engaged, Pally Agro products presence in the Nigerian market, is a good start to creation of more jobs in the country, saying that the products which raw materials are sourced locally aim at aiding the government to abate the adverse effect of food insecurity in the country.

“Nigeria as a nation cannot depend on oil and foreign products alone. We have good land for agriculture. The government needs to empower local farmers the more so that they can produce adequate food for the country’s teeming population. Besides, tackling the problem of food insecurity in the country, enhancing agriculture will also create more jobs for the unemployed”, he said.

He further emphasised the need for government at all levels to promote agriculture, stressing that Nigeria is blessed with good land structures that are ideal for cultivation of farm products and should not depend only on oil and foreign made products.

Given a brief background of Pally Agro, the Human Resource Manager, Mr. Olajide Olaoluwa while describing the company as a modern farm specialised in the production of various forms of agricultural products, said that, Pally Agro Limited, came into existence in 2009 and is internationally acclaimed and supported by engineering designs with commercial manufacturing facilities.

According to him, Pally Agro products are carefully developed to international specifications by experts providing premium quality products at very affordable prices.

His words, “Our focus is on food sufficiency and security in Nigeria, hence, we grow our crops in our plantations and ensuring the quality of the crop before taking it to our factory for processing to finished products”, affirming that his company had its own specialised in-house laboratory to ensure food safety standard, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and enhanced quality assurance.

The HRM also spoke on the company’s new subsidiary known as ‘Crest Pharmaceuticals’.

He revealed that Crest Pharmaceuticals is currently partnering with notable pharmaceutical production companies worldwide with a strong projection to begin the production of a unique pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare products in the country, and it is expected to commence fully soon.

“Our vision is to be a role model in providing quality standard natural food products for healthy living and global reckoning in terms of product and service delivery in all our subsidiaries,

“The products are equipped for premium output having worked closely with the local and international clients who are in to research work for the development of specific project programme and coming up with formula that has enhanced the quality brand of our agricultural products as a result of our flexible approach towards partnering and encouraging new initiatives.”

Speaking on the need for consumption of naturally processed foods, Director, Biotechnology, Federal Institute of Industrial Research (FIIR), Oshodi, Lagos, Mr. Lawal Adekunle , enumerated nutritional values of Pally Agro’s Tru unripe plantain, which he ascertained a nutritious and organic food for all age group, for fact that it contains iron and vitamin B6 which plays a major role in adequate production of red blood cells in the human body.

The FIIR Director went further to state that the most abundant nutrient in plantains is carbohydrate, adding, “each medium-size plantain contains approximately 57 grams of total carbohydrates, with almost 27 grams coming from sugar. Each medium plantain also contains 4.1 grams of dietary fibre, a nutrient, that helps control blood sugar and cholesterol levels, as well as prevent constipation,

“Like their relatives, bananas, plantains provide a source of potassium, almost 20 percent of your daily recommended intake, according to the Linus Pauling Institute. Your body uses this potassium to support your nervous system and the mineral content does not only facilitate communication between nerve cells, but also between nervous system and muscles, digestive tract and heart”.

Comparing unripe plantain with ripe plantain, he said that Pally Agro Tru unripe plantain is much low in sugar content as a result of low carbohydrate content and can help with weight control and type 1or type2 diabetes, hypertension, kidney conditions, adding that, “It also improves libido and assist with other medical conditions. Another key benefit is that it is rich in calcium which helps in strengthening bones and enhances stronger muscles, teeth, nails and prevents diseases such as osteoporosis.”

Also speaking at the event, Lagos based nutritionist, Mrs. Mirriam Bankole, said that, Pally Agro Tru soya bean oil, which she described as a vegetable oil extracted from the seeds of soya bean plant, is one of the most widely used vegetable oils in the world because of its health benefits.

She said, ‘’Soya bean oil is considered healthier than most other vegetable oils due to its variety of essential fatty acids that the body needs to remain healthy,

“There are also a number of plant sterols in soya bean oil which has health benefits on people who regularly include soya bean oil in their diet,

“Soya bean oil has high protein which is very good for human body immune system, helps in keeping the digestive system healthy, low in saturated fats, controls cholesterol levels, helps in prevention of heart attack, increase immunity, boost bone health and contains vitamins A, B6, B12 and C.”

The Pally Agro newest unveiled products include, fresh palm fruits extract, (Banga) Tru unripe plantain flour and Tru Soya oil.