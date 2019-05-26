Oyintiloye advocates protection of vulnerable children

The Lawmaker representing Obokun State Constituency in the State of Osun House of Assembly, Hon Olatunbosun Oyintiloye on Sunday said this year’s Children Day Celebration should serve as wakeup call to all stakeholders to review and scale up activities that will restore the dignity of the Nigerian child.

The lawmaker, who also highlighted the need for activation of support system for the protection of the vulnerable children across the country, also congratulated Nigerian children on the commemoration of this year’s Children Day.

The lawmaker in a statement, acknowledged that the day is not only special, but one that should be used to celebrate children across the nation and reflects on their state generally.

Oyintiloye further took advantage of the auspicious day to reiterate the need for domestication of Child Act Law that will further protect the rights of vulnerable children, especially in their exclusive right to education as enshrined in Article 26 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, Article 13 & Article 14 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Right, UNESCO’s convention against discrimination in education and most importantly, convention on the right of the child adopted by the UN General Assembly in 1989 and ratified by 192 countries including Nigeria.

The lawmaker further demanded stiffer penalties against predators, especially those who indulge in abuse of children in all forms.

He said the statistics of UNICEF which indicates 10.5million Nigerian children are out of school is not only upsetting, but one that called for urgent action by parents, governments as well as non- governmental organisations.

The parliamentarian, while restating his commitment to the cause of the protection of the right of the child in his capacity as lawmaker, and stakeholder in Nigeria project, Oyintiloye then charged government of all levels and well meaning Nigerians to do more in take care of the needs of the vulnerable children across the country.