Oyetola promises equitable healthcare as FG launches health fund

By Gbenga Olarinoye, Osogbo

The Federal Government’s major healthcare policy to favour women and the vulnerable was yesterday launched in Osogbo, Osun state.

The National Roll-out of the Implementation of Enrollment of Clients for the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF) was launched by Minister of Health Prof. Isaac Adewole and Osun Stte Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola at the Primary Health Centre, Isale-Agbara, Osogbo.

Governor Oyetola reiterated his administration’s commitment to bring adequate, quality and qualitative healthcare delivery to the doorsteps of the citizens.

He said his administration had been working round the clock to re-position the health sector by making health facilities accessible, affordable and sustainable for all.

Oyetola reiterated the determination of his government to commence implementation of Health Insurance Scheme this month to make healthcare equitable. Besides, he added that work had started on the revitalisation of nine general hospitals and 332 primary healthcare centres across the state.

“Our administration is poised to bring quality healthcare delivery to the doorsteps of the citizenry with this noble initiative.