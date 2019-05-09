Oyetola jubilates with Osun people over court victory

Gov. Gboyega Oyetola of Osun on Thursday joined jubilating crowd, party faithful and supporters in Osogbo, to celebrate the judgment of the Court of Appeal which upheld his election in the 2018 governorship poll.

Oyetola who joined the crowd at about 12:25am, at the popular Olaiya junction, moved in his convoy through Alekuwodo street and Workers Drive.

While the supporters serenaded the governor’s convoy with chants of victory, the governor through the sun roof of his SUV car waved his broom in acknowledgment.

The celebration slowed down traffic around the Olaiya junction as the jubilating crowd and the governor’s convoy moved on.

Security personnel were around to ensure the procession was not hijacked by hoodlums.

Meanwhile, Prof. Wale Ladipo, a former PDP National Secretary, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the party would appeal the judgment.

Ladipo told NAN in a telephone interview in Ile-Ife that the party would pursue the case to the Supreme Court.

He, however, admonished party members to remain calm and be peaceful pending the outcome of the final judgement at the Supreme Court.

Mr Busola Adeyeni, the Chairman of Ife East Local Government Area of Osun, said PDP should be preparing for the next election rather than wasting money going to the Supreme Court.

Adeyeni said that PDP should take the judgment as the will of God for now and should not bother wasting money in going to the Supreme Court.

“Am so glad for the judgment, this is well deserved victory for APC as a party and the governor himself,” Adeyeni said.

NAN recalls that on March 22, the Election Tribunal in Abuja overturned the election victory of Gov. Oyetola and declared Sen. Ademola Adeleke as the winner of the Osun Sept. 22, 2018 governorship election.

This prompted Oyetola and his party, All Progressives Congress (APC) to approach the Appellate Court, which today upheld his victory and overturned the ruling of the Tribunal.