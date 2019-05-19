Oxford university press holds annual teachers training in Nigeria

Grace Cahill, African sales Manager for Oxford University Press with James Nicholson, author and trainer for Oxford University Press were in Nigeria for a two-day training programme for GSSCE and A-Levels Mathematics teachers.Oxford University Press is a section of Oxford University and their mission is to strive for excellence, scholarship and education around the world.

It is the largest University Press in the world and has a robust history of working in Africa. It was established in 1914 in South Africa and these trainings are aimed at getting the best from students.

For the teachers, the programme is to help build their self worth and boost confidence while discharging their duties. The training took place in Chrisland schools, Lekki phase 1 and had teachers within and outside Lagos in attendance.

The teachers were intimated on the GSSCE new Cambridge Syllabus. The annual event also serves as a feedback forum for the press to get a feel of how impactful their books are on the students.

In this years they met with teachers for GSSCE on the first day while the second day was for A-Levels. The difference between the GSSCE and the A-Levels is that GSSCE is for students between the ages of 14-16 while the A-Levels is for between the ages of 16-18 years of age. The latter is a qualification to enter the University. They also came with online resources and workbook and revision materials. They were really excited to share their published materials with mathematics teachers at Chrisland Schools Lekki Phase 1.Lagos, Nigeria.

.