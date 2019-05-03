Owerri sports club upgrades facilities

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI

In a renewed determination to uplift sporting activities in Imo State, the management of Owerri Sports Club, OSC, has upgraded its facilities and introduced new ones.

The OSC President, Mr. Osita R. Nwosu, who disclosed this in Owerri, during the 2019 President’s Night, also promised that plans had been concluded to construct a standard swimming pool in the Club.

“The construction of a swimming pool, which has been in the Club’s programme for some years now, is one project that must be achieved. This I hope, the new administration should carry out, as we have cleared the way towards achieving the project, by the resources we are leaving behind”, Nwosu said.

While saying that the Club has rehabilitated the Squash Courts to standard courts, to encourage members and visitors to enjoy their games in a comfortable environment, Nwosu also recounted that his executive equally rehabilitated and upgraded two lawn tennis courts, with lighting facilities to enable members to play, even at night.

“We have established and equipped the Club’s Gymnastics Hall with modern gym facilities to encourage healthy physical exercise by Club members. We also rehabbed the Billiard Hall with modern building structural effects”, Nwosu said.

The President recalled with glee that the Club has installed Electronic Access Door, as well as introduced Electronic Club Identification Card, which admits only financially up-to-date members into the Club.

Speaking exclusively to Saturday Vanguard, Chairman of the Steering Committee, Mr. John Onuoha, said: “Owerri Sports Club boasts of an imposing Club House Complex, with exquisite bar/lounge, halls for seminars, weddings and offices. Other facilities include four tennis courts, twin Squash Courts, Billiard/Snooker Hall, Table Tennis Hall and a modern gym.”

Saturday Vanguard recalls that highlights of the occasion included the induction of new members and the elevation to higher status, some members that deserved to be so honoured.