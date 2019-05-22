Otedola visits Chukwu in London

Billionaire businessman and Chairman of Forte Plc, Mr Femi Otedola, paid a surprise visit to ailing football legend Christian Chukwu at his Wellington Hospital, Circus Road, St John’s Woods London, yesterday.

Recall the business mogul offered a lifeline to the former captain and dolled out $50,000 to foot his medical expenses.

Yesterday, he brought cheers and tears of joy to Chukwu when he visited the London hospital to know how well he was responding to treatment.

At the hospital, Otedola was to discover that the medics; Dr Leye Ajaji, a renowned Urologist who is among the doctors treating Chukwu once also treated his late father, Sir Michael Otedola. Otedola also met with Dr Katherine Piggott, an Oncologist and Dr Evadney Keith.

He was elated to know that Chukwu was receiving the best of medical services and pleaded with them to do everything possible to ensure that Chukwu regains his health. He told them that Chukwu is an ”idol” in Nigeria.

Mr Otedola also paid for Chukwu’s accommodation, noting that money should not be the problem to Chukwu’s return to good health.

Chukwu expressed appreciation to Otedola and prayed that God would continue to bless him with good health.

”Where do I begin to thank you? What do I say that can convey my joy and appreciation for your love and care? It is only God who can repay you and replenish all you have been doing for humanity. I am grateful to you and to millions of Nigerians who have shown tremendous love for me”, the former Super Eagles coach said as he battled back tears.

Chukwu also thanked NFF President, Amaju Pinnick for all his assistance.

