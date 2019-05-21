Osinbajo to open Nordic-Nigeria Connect event tomorrow

By Juliet Ebirim

The Nordic Embassies in Nigeria – Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark – are collaborating on the second edition of Nordic Nigeria Connect tagged “Innovating for Change.” The event will take place at Radisson Blu, Victoria Island, Lagos, on 22nd and 23rd of May, 2019. The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has been invited to open the event on Wednesday, 22nd May.

Nordic-Nigeria Connect is a unique opportunity for partnership between Nordic and Nigerian actors to innovate for change. Target groups and beneficiaries of this initiative are Nordic and Nigerian companies, investors, government representatives and other interested organisations. More than 30 Nordic companies from several sectors, including education, transport and energy, are participating in the event.

Nigeria is gradually emerging as a hotbed of innovations cutting across financial services, agriculture, hospitality and entertainment. The efforts to diversify the Nigerian economy, job creation, rural and inclusive development requires innovative solutions. The power of collaboration and co-creation is key.

Nordic-Nigeria Connect seeks to combine the ideas and solutions from the Nordic countries and Nigeria, with participation by companies, innovation hubs and financing instruments during the two-day event.

Best innovative practices in Nigeria and in Nordic countries will be shared. Thematic sessions will focus on Innovation & Learning, Transportation, Oil & Gas, Renewable Energy, as well as Access to Finance from Nordic financing solutions.

As part of Nordic-Nigeria Connect, the Nordic Embassies will also host evening programs showcasing innovation within fashion and music. Finnish fashion designer Marita Huurinainen and Swedish music artistes, Sabina Ddumba and Kim Cesarion will collaborate with Nigerian talents in open sessions on Wednesday and Thursday evening respectively. The evening sessions are open to the public and will also hold at the same venue.

