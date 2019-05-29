Breaking : Buhari arrives at Eagle Square for inauguration

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has arrived at the Eagle Square, Abuja for his inauguration for second term of another four years.

President Buhari arrived exactly at 10am alongside his wife, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Buhari and proceeded straight to the podium for the commencement of the ceremony.

Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara, Oshiomhole, Tinubu arrive Eagle Square

VICE President, Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, have arrived at the Eagle Square for the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term in office.

Also present are national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Acting Chief Justice of the Federation, CJN, Justice Tanko Mohammadu and the Service Chiefs.

Members of the Federal Executive Council and the legislators are also seated.