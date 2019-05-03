Osinbajo and the burden of leadership

By Kenny Okotie

THERE has been, for some time, a heated debate about whether it is appropriate for the Vice President, Professor Oluyemi Osinbajo, a Christian pastor, to be involved in the murky waters of politics and serving as the number two man in the General Muhammadu Buhari administration. Some feel the vice president being a pastor has no business in politics. Are they right? That question needs objective interrogation to arrive at the right answer.

What is politics? Politics can be described as the methodology and activities associated with running of government, an organisation or a movement.

Politics is all about influence. It is this influence that further births positive or negative changes in the lives of the people. The involvement of Christians in politics is neither secular, nor beyond the ideologies of Christianity because it is the desire of God that believers take charge and have influence here on earth.

Some of the insinuations against Christians in politics include the following – that politics is a dirty game and a worldly affair.

That getting involved in politics will take one to hell. That all politicians are liars, corrupt and promiscuous. That it’s an opportunity to embezzle money or amass wealth unlawfully. And that most politicians are fetish or occultic.

In Proverbs 29:2, the Bible says: “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice but when the wicked man rules, the people groan.”

Can Prof. Osinbajo survive the antics of Nigeria’s politicking? What about the 10 per centers and all those die-hard politicians who will want to subvert the law? How will the VP deal with them? The Bible records in 1 Peter 2:9 that: “The Lord knows how to deliver the godly out of temptations and to reserve the unjust under punishment for the day of judgement.”

Sincerely speaking, it is my candid opinion that the involvement of godly Christians in politics will reduce corruption, disorderliness, mischief and other socio-economic vices in the society. Generally, Christians should be encouraged to participate in politics to effect positive and lasting changes that will benefit the society. The Bible says in Proverbs 14:34: “Righteousness exalts a nation but sin is a reproach to any people.”

I can authoritatively tell you that God is still looking for the righteous few in order to uplift our nations. The norm of “business as usual” has to give way. Now that the music has changed, the dance step too has to change.

Prof. Osinbajo, the Vice President being a bonafide Christian, and a provincial pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, knows his onions.

So I strongly believe he will be guided by Deuteronomy 16:9 which says: “You shall not pervert justice, you shall not show partiality, nor take a bribe, for a bribe blinds the eyes of the wise and twists the words of the righteous.”

Matthew 5:13-16 records that: “You’re the salt of the world, but if the salt loses its flavour, how shall it be seasoned? It is then good for nothing but to be thrown out and trampled under the foot by men. You are the light of the world, a city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden.

Nor do they light a lamp and put it under a basket, but on a lampstand and it gives light to all who are in the house. Let your light so shine before men that they may see your good works and glorify your Father in heaven.”

Presently, there seem to be hunger, strife, disillusionment, high rate of criminality and all the associated evil norms staring at us as a people. Notwithstanding, we have to hold tightly to our God and keep our hopes ultimately alive.

In so doing, we have to take control of our minds because what you become is a direct result of what your mind dwells on. The actions of men or (women) are the greatest interpreters of their thoughts. You are today where your thoughts have brought you. You will be tomorrow where your thoughts take you.

My organisation, the Abadingo Abadango Foundation, AAF, will work closely with any government in power be it APC or PDP or the likes.

Our sole aim is to bridge the gap of the teeming unemployed youths in the society by providing succour and relief because we sincerely believe that government cannot do it alone knowing fully well that “an idle mind is the devil’s workshop”, as the old saying goes.

This, we shall do through skills acquisition, life changing seminars, conferences and workshops, start up loans/capital; that is, learning of various crafts and professions, including photography and video production, web designing, culinary services, tiling, fashion design etc.

Our body is made up of digital personnel that are in tandem with the happenings and developments in the fast paced technological world. People should be rest assured that they will arrive their El dorado.

Ultimately, this empowerment is one of our strategies at attacking the scourge of poverty and unemployment amongst our army of youths, thereby, bringing all forms of criminality, which the youth engage in, to the barest minimum.

I owe much, I have nothing, the rest I leave to the poor.

Okotie, founder of Abadingo Abadango Foundation, wrote from Lagos