Oshodi transport interchange begins first journey with vanguard live

By Akintayo Eribake

Oshodi transport interchange begins today with a free ride from oshodi to all connected routes.

Vanguard live is capturing this event live showcasing this first of any of this kind of transport interchange project in Nigeria.

Our Vanguard Live Anchors persons have followed this projects and other transport projects including the water front jetty all in Lagos state done by the current Administration and so far it has been fantastic.