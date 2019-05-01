A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
Breaking News
Oshodi transport interchange begins first journey with vanguard live
By Akintayo Eribake
Oshodi transport interchange begins today with a free ride from oshodi to all connected routes.
Vanguard live is capturing this event live showcasing this first of any of this kind of transport interchange project in Nigeria.
Our Vanguard Live Anchors persons have followed this projects and other transport projects including the water front jetty all in Lagos state done by the current Administration and so far it has been fantastic.
