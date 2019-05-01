Breaking News
Oshodi transport interchange begins first journey with vanguard live

By Akintayo Eribake

Oshodi transport interchange begins today with a free ride from oshodi to all connected routes.

Vanguard  live is capturing this event live showcasing this first of any of this kind of transport interchange project in Nigeria.

Our Vanguard Live Anchors persons have  followed this projects and other transport projects including the water front jetty all  in Lagos state done by the current Administration and so far it has been fantastic.

 

The newly commissioned Oshodi Transport Interchange along with the Mass Transit Buses, on Wednesday,
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (3rd right); pointing to a place of interest, Managing Partner, Consultants Collaborative Partnership (CCP), Mr. Tayo Babalakin (2nd right); C.E.O, Quattro Alchemy, Arch. Aderoju Ademoroti (right); Special Adviser on Transportation, Prince Anofi Elegushi (right behind); Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Engr. Adebowale Akinsanya (left), his Physical Planning & Urban Development, Tpl. Wasiu Anifowose (2nd left) and Special Adviser on Lagos Global, Prof. Ademola Abass (3rd left) during the inspection of Ultra Modern Bus Terminal at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), on Sunday,


