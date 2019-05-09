Oshiomhole, APC conniving with INEC to frustrate me — Okorocha

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA—GOVERNOR Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has again accused the national chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole, and the party of conniving with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to frustrate his coming to the Senate.

According to Okorocha, the gang-up will never succeed, just as he asked INEC to right the wrong by giving him the certificate of return, adding that the electoral umpire has no powers to withhold same.

Addressing journalists yesterday in Abuja, Governor Okorocha said the evil he feared in Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had befallen him 10 times over in APC, even as he described the party as bedevilled with crisis, problems and not having the strength to fight as a party.

He said: “I have written to INEC on my Certificate of Return, the commission should give me the certificate, it cannot just withhold it based on mere allegations. There was no fair hearing, what INEC did is illegal; INEC has no power to withhold my certificate of return.

“INEC chairman and APC national chairman are frustrating my coming to the Senate. Oshiomhole and APC are conniving to frustrate me, but they will surely fail.

“ The evil I feared in PDP has befallen me ten times in the APC.

The governor, who noted that he has no personal fight with the APC national chairman, alleged that the war is simply political and attempt by Oshiomhole to bring him down was high level conspiracy, adding that they will fail.

On whether he has reported his ordeal to President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Okorocha noted that he did not want to bother the President with such an issue, especially as it concerns INEC.

He added that the President he knows will never intervene, adding that “whether President Buhari speaks or not, INEC should do the right thing by giving me my Certificate of Return.”