Osas Ighodaro-Ajibade, Anita Ukah join hundreds for Malaria Walk

By Juliet Ebirim

Nollywood actress and founder of Joyful Joy Foundation – Osas Ighodaro-Ajibade, Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria 2018 – Miss. Anita Ukah joined hundreds of Nigerians for the first edition of the ‘Meditol Walk Against Malaria’ organized by Evans Ltd, led by representatives from Evans Industries Limited and Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

The 3km walk which took place on the 27th of April commenced from the National Stadium, Surulere down to the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos. The theme for this year’s edition was ‘Zero Malaria Starts with Me’, in commemoration with WHO World Malaria Day 2019.

Joseph Okonkwo, Director, Ekulo Group of Companies in his speech stated that “the walk is a step-up and coordinated action by the company and its collaborators to change the trajectory of current malaria trends in Nigeria.” On her part, Dr Abimbola Osinowo – Managing Director, Lagos State Malaria Examination Programme spoke to participants about Malaria; its causes, symptoms and prevention,

The walk was entertaining, as music and dance calibrated the mood of volunteers walking against Malaria. The event featured free malaria test, entertainment and refreshments.